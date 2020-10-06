VANCOUVER -- A two-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday evening, local Mounties say.

The boy was with his 36-year-old mother near Tantalus Court and Pinetree Way at about 6:30 p.m. when they were struck. The mother was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"At this early stage this appears to be a tragic event without any indication of criminal behaviour or negligence," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP in a news release the next day.

"We're asking that all parents be extra-careful to hold their children's hands near busy streets, and for drivers to be extra-watchful for kids who may do something unexpected."

Investigators believe speed and impairment weren't factors in the collision. They said the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Police had the area along Pinetree Way between Robson Drive to the south and Grizzly Place to the north closed for several hours. The road reopened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

While speed in this instance has been ruled out, one neighbour told CTV News that vehicles are often going over the limit in the area.

"It's seriously concerning that kids have to cross the street to go to daycare and elementary school here," Fariborz Hejazi said.

Coquitlam RCMP said the investigation is still in its early stages, but is asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.