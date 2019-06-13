2-year-old girl in critical condition after falling into Chilliwack pool
An air ambulance is seen after a two-year-old girl fell into a swimming pool in Chilliwack on June 13, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:01PM PDT
Mounties in the Fraser Valley say a two-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool in Chilliwack Thursday.
Nearly a dozen first responders were on scene at a remote property on Osborne Road.
The BC Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was airlifted to hospital at around 6 p.m., but few other details have been confirmed.