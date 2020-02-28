VANCOUVER -- A two-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Squamish parking lot Friday night.

Mounties say they were called to the scene in front of the Independent Grocer on Garibaldi Way around 6 p.m. for a report of two pedestrians who had been hit.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a woman and a child had been hit by a vehicle, Squamish RCMP said in a release. Both victims were taken to hospital, and the child later died from their injuries.

The collision occurred as the woman and the child were exiting the grocery store and crossing the parking lot, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Squamish RCMP if they haven't already done so. The number for the detachment's non-emergency line is 604-892-6100.

"We are a tight knit community and our thoughts are first and foremost with the family as well as those who were on scene, responded, and helped in any way they could," said Squamish RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sascha Banks in the release.

On Saturday, a memorial with flowers and a stuffed animal had sprung up at the scene.