2 with ties to gang conflict seriously injured in Surrey shooting

SURREY, B.C. -

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of a shooting in Surrey's Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

The man and woman, who officials say have ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, were injured in an incident at 104 Avenue and 168 Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police tell CTV News.

The RCMP said the nature of their relationship is unclear, but say both of them are in their early 20s.

In a statement released later Wednesday morning, police said the man's injuries are considered life-threatening and as a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved.

“So any assistance that we require from them from their investigators, any guidance that they can provide to our Serious Crime Unit, that is their role at this point,” explained Const. Sarbjit Sangha of the Surrey RCMP.

The scene was still behind police tape Wednesday morning.

Dozens of officers, including members of the gang enforcement team, swarmed the area surrounding the CO-OP gas station.

They appeared to focus on a blue sedan which came to a stop just outside the driveway of the gas bar.

The vehicle had significant body damage and at least one flat tire.

Investigators quickly covered the licence plates with tarps and the vehicle was later put underneath a forensics tent.

It was an alarming scene for parents who were walking their kids to a nearby school Wednesday morning.

“Shocking. This is a quiet neighborhood. My kids go to school over here, Pacific Academy, and this is the first time I've seen anything like this around here,” said Jim McArthur, a local parent.

Officers also collected evidence at a second crime scene about a block away near 102 Avenue and 170A Street.

Part of the residential street was behind police tape, but the RCMP would not say what exactly happened there.

Const. Sangha says the shoot is concerning.

“Surrey RCMP is alive to the fact that there's been increased shootings and violence in our community and we have stepped up enforcement,” said Sangha in a news conference late Wednesday morning.

She said the detachment is working alongside the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and is targeting people considered to be high up in local organized crime groups.

The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team has conducted 45 establishment checks for its Inadmissible Patron Program so far this year.

The IPP aims to prevent violent criminal activity in and around licensed establishments and to deter gang members from conducting their criminal activities in the city.

The checks led to the removal of one person associated with the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

The SGET has also conducted 53 "outlaw motorcycle gang" clubhouse checks, 79 curfew checks of known gang associates, and 25 drug investigations that resulted in seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and meth since Jan. 1.

No possible motive for Tuesday night’s shooting was provided by the Surrey RCMP.

Police said 104 Avenue will be closed in both directions between 167 and 168 streets for an "undetermined amount of time" as evidence is collected. The intersection of 104 Avenue and 168 Street is also closed.

Anyone with more information or dashboard-camera video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.