2-vehicle collision in Surrey sends 7 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

A two-vehicle collision in Surrey Friday morning sent seven people to hospital, one of whom suffered serious injuries, according to Mounties.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Surrey RCMP warned the public of road closures between 102 Avenue and 104 Avenue on 128 Street after seven people from two vehicles were injured during the crash in the 10300 block of 128 Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigating Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are assisting in the investigation to determine a cause, including what role, if any, speed or other driving behaviours may have played in the crash.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.