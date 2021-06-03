VANCOUVER -- Two police officers and a suspect were taken to hospital in Vancouver Wednesday after an incident unfolded near a bus stop on Cambie Street.

According to Vancouver police, officers were doing a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. near Cambie and 16th Avenue. A man was sitting at a bus stop nearby when he approached the two officers and allegedly started behaving "erratically and aggressively."

"He allegedly made threats, uttered racist and homophobic slurs, and lunged at one of the officers," Vancouver police said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver.

"He then bit one of the officers, started swinging at and attempting to strike them, and violently resisted as the officers attempted to place him in handcuffs."

Other officers responded to the area and police eventually apprehended him after what they described as a "lengthy struggle." He was injured during the incident and taken to hospital.

Police say the two officers also had injuries, including bite marks and head and neck soreness.

"They were unable to complete their shift due to the injuries," the statement says.

Police are investigating the incident further and say they will recommend charges against the suspect.