2 Vancouver outdoor pools opening next weekend, but not Kitsilano

For Vancouverites looking to beat the heat over the May long weekend, two of the city’s outdoor pools will be opening and lifeguards will be stationed at beaches.

Starting Saturday, May 20, the pools at New Brighton and Second Beach will be open. Lifeguards will be stationed at English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks, Sunset, Second and Third beaches.

Maple Grove and Hillcrest pools will open on June 15.

However, Kitsilano’s outdoor pool will remain closed due to the damage it sustained during a major storm in January 2022, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

The popular swimming spot remained closed for most of last summer while it underwent repairs, opening back up in August. The Vancouver Park Board explained at the time that the initial fixes to the pool were temporary, and that more permanent repairs would be completed after the summer.

The park board said in a release Monday that those repairs are still ongoing. That’s because after initial water hold and drainage tests, the weather needs to be at least 10 C overnight for a week, and consistently dry for 10 to 12 days in order for the sealant to cure in the cracks, according to the board.

The pool will then need to be closed for two more weeks in order to fill, treat and heat it before swimmers are welcomed.

Because the repair process is dictated by the weather, there is no word on a firm opening date for Kitsilano pool.

For the two pools that will be open, it is recommended that visitors register in advance through Showpass, which will go live on Wednesday at noon.

In addition, the park board’s “On Water Plan” will come into effect on June 1, which will add designated launch and recovery areas at beaches for non-motorized watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks and paddle boards.

The plan includes additional responsibilities for lifeguards and updated signage at the participating beaches: Kitsilano, Spanish Banks and Sunset Beach.

Also starting June 1, drinking alchohol will be allowed at 31 parks and seven beaches.