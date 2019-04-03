Police are investigating what they believe are two targeted but unrelated shootings that occurred less than 40 minutes apart in Surrey.

The first occurred at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday inside a home near 91 Avenue and 148 Street, Mounties say.

Few details are known, but police said a dark-coloured SUV was seen fleeing the area. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Just 38 minutes later, another shooting was reported near 142 Street and 110 Avenue. Mounties confirmed a shooting had occurred, but no victims were found at the scene and the home where it was reported was vacant when they arrived.

The RCMP believe both shootings were targeted. The second appears to be related to the drug trade, they said in a statement.

So far, there is nothing to suggest the incidents are related.

The shootings came a day after five men were arrested in the city's Guildford neighbourhood. Mounties say the suspects in a shooting and dramatic crash are all between the ages of 18 and 26, and are all known to police.

The suspects have not been publicly identified, nor have police said what charges they may face.

"The shootings which have occurred over the previous two days are concerning for our community," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

"We will continue to strategically target individuals and groups who put the public at risk through violent criminal activity."

Anyone with information on the Wednesday morning shootings is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.