2 teens hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Richmond: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after two teenage pedestrians were left with serious injuries after allegedly being struck by a vehicle in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP said the female victims — both 15 years old — were taken to hospital after being struck by an early 2000s model Toyota in the 12200 block of Cambie Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Mounties said one of the girls sustained serious injuries, while the other was critically injured as a result of the crash.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old female, was uninjured," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release Friday. "She remained at the scene and was co-operative with investigators."

Mounties said both of the pedestrians were "not on the roadway during the collision."

CTV News reached out to RCMP for clarification, in which Hwang stated they do not have a "pure, untainted version" of the incident until witnesses or information comes forward.

"People might assume that the teenagers were on the road or walking on the road — this is not the case," he said. "There are many more details to how these pedestrians were struck that need clarification."

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP added.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-4296.