

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say two teenagers have been charged following a "shooting" that involved an imitation firearm over the weekend.

The RMCP received a report at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday from an 18-year-old victim who said he and a passenger were driving south on 176 Street from Highway 10 when they were allegedly shot at by people in a Honda Civic.

Frontline officers quickly located the suspect vehicle in the area of 176 Street and 20 Avenue. Its three male occupants were arrested.

Officers also located the victims on 176 Street near 8 Avenue. The two occupants of that car were physically uninjured.

Both vehicles were seized as part of the investigation, and police later determined that the firearm allegedly used during the incident was only an imitation.

"Investigators have determined that an imitation firearm was involved and that this was a targeted incident involving parties known to each other," Mounties said. "This incident is not believed to be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang and drug conflict.

Police did not say what kind of fake gun was used or if any kind of projectile was actually fired during the alleged incident.

Two 17-year-old males have been charged – one with imitation firearm-related charges, the other with driving offences. Neither can be identified because they are minors.

Police said a third male was released without charges.

“The quick response by our Frontline officers and arrest of the subjects involved allowed investigators to continue with the investigation and have charges laid accordingly,” Supt. Ed Boettche said in a statement. “The Surrey RCMP prides itself on providing timely responses to serious complaints to ensure the overall safety of the community.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.