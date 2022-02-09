2 teens arrested for stabbings near SkyTrain station in New Westminster last month

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to an incident near Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster last month.

Two groups of people - nine individuals in total - were involved in a fight at the corner of Fourth and Columbia streets, which is near the entrance to the station, around 10 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

After the fight, two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said at the time of the fight that the two groups of people were not known to each other, and the incident was not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

On Wednesday, a little more than three weeks after the fight occurred, the NWPD issued a statement announcing the arrests.

The names of the two 15-year-old suspects have not been released. Generally, the names of minors who are charged with crimes are subject to publication bans.

Police said they are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon against the teens.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on May 2, police said.

“A number of different specialty units worked together to identify and arrest these two suspects,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in the release.

“We’d also like to extend our appreciation to the citizens of New Westminster who worked with us in this investigation. Working together is the most effective way to maintain community safety.”