2 teens arrested after brandishing fakes guns in Vancouver coffee shop: police

Two teens are in a lot of hot water after police say they brandished fake guns at a Vancouver coffee shop.

Video of their dramatic arrests were caught on camera and posted to social media.

Vancouver police responded to the Tim Hortons near Dunsmir and Seymour streets around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Staff called 911 after witnessing two men inside the restaurant who were holding a gun and pointing it at the people they were sitting with.

Half a dozen heavily armed officers moved in with guns drawn as the suspects exited the coffee shop.

Police told them to put their hands up and get on the ground.

They were quickly handcuffed, searched and taken into custody.

“Two teen boys were arrested. VPD officers found two cap guns in the teen’s possession,” said Const. Tania Visintin, of the Vancouver Police Department, in an email to CTV News.

The pair have since been released to their parents.

VPD has not said whether charges will be recommended.