VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two suspicious car fires were reported at an auto repair shop within two weeks of each other.

First responders were called to False Creek Collision on Royal Oak Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, a grey Hyundai Elantra was engulfed in flames at the back of the lot.

Witnesses told CTV News they saw a man in a dark hoodie hop the fence, break the car window, and set the vehicle on fire.

They called 911 and reported seeing a dark-coloured sedan speed away.

Firefighters pried open the hood of the car to douse the engine.

The smell of burning rubber and machinery filled the air.

RCMP used a dog team to search the block, but appeared to come up empty handed.

It’s the second fire of its kind in recent weeks at that shop.

Police were called to this lot under similar circumstances on June 8 when a black Mercedes car was torched in the middle of the night.

The auto repair shop sits behind a barbed wire fence and has multiple security cameras installed.

RCMP has yet to comment on a possible motive or a suspect description.