2 suspects taken into custody at Abbotsford homicide scene, IHIT says

Homicide investigators looking into a fatal shooting at a home in rural Abbotsford say they took two suspects into custody at the scene.

Officers from the Abbotsford Police Department were called to the property in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

There, they found a deceased man inside the home.

In their initial statement on the incident, Abbotsford police described the homicide as the result of a home invasion.

In an update on Saturday, however, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team did not use this language.

"Investigators are working to identify the male victim, who is not believed to be associated (with) the residence," IHIT said in its statement.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident associated (with the) illegal drug trade."

Officers found a drug lab when they arrived at the home, Abbotsford police said Friday.

IHIT said it's working with local police, the BC Coroners Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response unit on its investigation.

“We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the statement.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. IHIT will be working with the BC RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response unit to make sure the residence is safely processed and no longer a risk to the neighbourhood.”

Anyone with information can contact IHIT by calling 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.