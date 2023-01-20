2 suspects sought in unprovoked New Year's Day assault in Coquitlam: RCMP

Mounties are asking for the public's help tracking down a pair of suspects who allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old man in Coquitlam on New Year's Day.

In a news release Friday, Coquitlam RCMP said the victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his head after two men attacked him while he was changing a tire.

He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The incident unfolded shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the area of Glen Drive and Johnston Street. The men fled the area before officers arrived on scene, RCMP said.

"This unprovoked assault occurred in a busy area during the New Year's Eve festivities," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release. "Our investigators conducted a thorough investigation and quickly identified the suspects."

On Jan. 13, Evan Clairmont and Jacob Robinson were each charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Clairmont, 23, is described as white, 6'2" tall with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Robinson, 24, is described as Black, 5'9" tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-29.