2 stabbed in fight involving 9 people near SkyTrain station
Two people were taken to hospital in New Westminster Monday night after a large fight led to them being stabbed.
Local police confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that a fight broke out at about 10 p.m. near Columbia and 4th streets, which is by the Columbia Street SkyTrain Station. At first, police said there were about a dozen people involved in the altercation, but later confirmed there were nine people.
Police said the groups weren't known to each other and the conflict isn't believed to be gang-related.
The two who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two other people were assaulted and everyone else fled the area before police arrived.
Some lanes on Columbia Street were temporarily blocked while police investigated the incident.
“We are still in the early stages of determining what led up to this incident happening, however, it appears that it was between two groups that met inside Westminster Pier Park,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.
“The victims are in stable condition, and our officers continue to search for video surveillance, speak to witnesses and analyze the scene for any forensic evidence.”
Police are hoping the public will help identify two people they believe were involved in the incident. The first is described as an Indigenous male in his teens. He was wearing a fuzzy black and red jacket at the time and is about 5'8" tall with a medium build. The second person is an Indigenous teen female with long brown hair. She was wearing a brown beanie, black jacket, black pants and was carrying a black backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call local investigators at 604-515-5411.
