2 social housing developments approved in Vancouver, despite objections
Vancouver city councillors have approved rezoning for two social housing developments over the last two weeks after public hearings that saw most feedback coming in opposition to the projects.
Last week, council approved the rezoning of 2518 to 2540 Grandview Highway South to allow for a six-storey residential building with 64 units of "new, permanent social housing with supports."
The executive director of the nearby Italian Cultural Centre criticized that proposal, saying some key details about the project weren't available until shortly before the public hearing.
On Tuesday, councillors approved a similar proposal for 1925 Southeast Marine Dr. That project will see the construction of a six-storey building with 72 units of social housing.
Both projects elicited strong negative responses from some in the neighbourhoods where they were proposed.
Out of a total of 86 comments from the public on the Grandview Highway project, 77 were opposed. Similarly, 32 of 41 comments about the Marine Drive project were opposed to it, and opponents also submitted a 155-signature petition against the proposal.
Councillors approved each project unanimously, and the city issued a news release Wednesday celebrating the decisions.
"The city, provincial, and federal governments are working in partnership to take collective action to address the critical needs of people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness in Vancouver, as well as those in need of deeply affordable housing," the statement reads.
"The creation of new permanent social housing with supports, will provide residents with safe, secure, and affordable homes with onsite and in-reach support services."
The two rezonings council approved are part of a group of five city-owned sites designated for social housing in a memorandum of understanding between the City of Vancouver, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and BC Housing signed in August 2020.
Across the five sites, 350 new units of supportive housing are proposed.
BC Housing has selected Community Builders Group to operate the Grandview building and The Kettle Society to operate the Marine Drive building.
“Securing quality housing for Vancouver’s most vulnerable residents is a significant priority for our council," said Mayor Ken Sim in the city's release.
"We are incredibly excited to support these two permanent supportive housing projects.”
