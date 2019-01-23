

Mounties are investigating after two men were found suffering gunshot wounds outside separate hotels in Kamloops Wednesday morning.

Kamloops RCMP said the first victim was discovered lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Super 8 Hotel at around 6:50 a.m. The second was located about two hours later at the parking lot of the Comfort Inn and Suites.

Few other details have been confirmed, including where and when the men were shot and whether the incidents are linked.

"The situation is very dynamic at this time. It is unknown if these two incidents are related," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a news release.

No arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified by around 10 a.m.

Authorities closed some of the roads near the crime scenes as they conducted their investigation.