

Andrew Weichel , CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating possible links between two serious assaults in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that put three people in hospital last week.

Both incidents took place in the area of Hastings and Carrall streets on Wednesday night. A bystander found the first victim, a 49-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening injuries in the south lane of Hastings at around 9 p.m.

Authorities said two other victims, a 47-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were found with serious injuries about 90 minutes later in the same area.

It's unclear whether the incidents are linked, but given their close proximity and timing, Sgt. Aaron Roed said police suspect there could be a connection.

"At this point we believe that the two may be related," Reid said. "We're asking anyone with information that might have witnessed anything to come forward."

A 32-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested in connection with the second incident. He has not been accused in connection with the earlier assault.

Police asked anyone with information on either attack to contact the department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.