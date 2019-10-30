VANCOUVER – Mounties in Burnaby are investigating two separate early morning collisions involving teenage pedestrians.

At about 7 a.m., Burnaby RCMP say they were called to the area of 10th Avenue where an 18-year-old man was hit.

Mounties say the pedestrian was not at a crosswalk and was hit by the car heading south on 10th Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and had no injuries.

This wasn't the only collision with a pedestrian in Burnaby Wednesday morning, however.

Mounties say another collision occurred near Manchester Drive and Government Street at 7 a.m. In that incident, a 19-year-old female was crossing the street when she was hit by a car making a left turn.

The driver stayed on scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver was issued a violation ticket for not signaling a left turn.

"Both of these collisions serve as a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be vigilant, particularly in the early hours of the morning," said Cpl. Corporal Daniela Panesar with Burnaby RCMP in a news release.

"We’re asking for people in our community to please take the time to think about they can do for their own safety and the safety of other road users before they begin their morning commute."

The cause of the crashes are still under investigation and anyone who saw the incidents is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.