

CTV Vancouver





A woman using a mobility scooter and her companion were rushed to hospital early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP responded to the 15900 block of Fraser Highway in the Guilford area just before 1:20 a.m. They found two victims, both women, who had been hit. Police did not say how badly the victims were hurt.

A witness at the scene told CTV News one of the women was riding the scooter in the westbound bike lane and the second woman was walking beside her.

Pieces of the destroyed scooter could be seen on the road as officers investigated. That stretch of Fraser Highway was closed to traffic because of the incident until about 5:30 a.m.

According to the witness, officers on scene said the car fled, but police found it nearby and took the two occupants into custody.