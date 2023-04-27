2 sent to hospital, 1 in critical condition after pedestrian-involved crash in Maple Ridge

A serious crash in Maple Ridge Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition. A serious crash in Maple Ridge Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener