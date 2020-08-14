VANCOUVER -- Two seniors were killed and a third was seriously injured in a head-on collision about 50 kilometres west of Kamloops, B.C., Thursday.

Local Mounties say emergency crews were called to a section of Highway 1 between the communities of Savona and Walhachin shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

They say a red Ford Fiesta, which was heading west, "suddenly crossed the centre line," colliding head-on with a red Dodge Journey that was travelling east.

The driver of the Ford, an 84-year-old man from the Thompson area, died at the scene.

The two people who were in the Dodge, who were also from the Thompson area, were rushed to hospital in serious condition. The 77-year-old female passenger later died from her injuries, while the 83-year-old driver is in serious condition.

BC Coroners Service has launched an independent investigation into the deaths, while the RCMP's local traffic services are continuing the police investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Const. Mykyte at 250-828-3111, extension two.