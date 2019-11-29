VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews in Metro Vancouver have been urgently searching for four seniors who have gone missing over the past several days in the midst of a cold snap in the region.

A team was out in Maple Ridge Friday morning searching for 71-year-old Tjeerd Vanderveen who hasn't been seen since Thursday morning. Vanderveen has dementia, but his family says he knows the area well.

Search and rescue crew members have been a part of the efforts to find him as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight.

The terrain is also a concern, search crews say.

"There are some steep areas that we are searching," said Rick Laing with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue. "There are certainly some water courses and those are probably the big hazards we are looking at right now."

Vanderveen is described as white with a slim build. He has short grey hair and was wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, black toque and black gloves. RCMP say he responds to the name "Ted."

Temperatures have been cold throughout the week, with Environment Canada issuing wind and weather warnings in the region. Overnight Friday, temperatures could dip to lows of -3 C.

On Friday morning, Vancouver police issued a notice saying Seaton Faria, an 87-year-old man with dementia, had gone missing in the city's west side Thursday night. At about 9 a.m., police issued another notice saying Faria had been found.

Surrey Mounties were also looking for a missing 70-year-old man, Arpad "R.P." Sator. He went missing Thursday afternoon but by Friday at about 8 a.m., RCMP said he had been found and is safe.

These notices of missing seniors come just days after Richmond RCMP renewed their call for help finding a missing woman in their city.

Feng Qin Zhou, 75, was last seen on Nov. 20 around 1 p.m. near Firbridge Way and Minoru Boulevard and was reported missing by her daughter later that day.

Mounties said numerous resources have been involved in the search for Zhou, including the Lower Mainland Tactical Troop, the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Air Services. The Canadian Coast Guard, Surrey Search and Rescue, Richmond Fire-Rescue and the Richmond block watch have also been involved in the search.

But despite receiving numerous tips from the public, police have not been able to locate her.

Anyone who spots Vanderveen, Faria or Zhou is asked to call 911.

To submit anonymous tips about any of the four missing seniors, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.