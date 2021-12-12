2 Salvation Army kettles stolen in 2 days in Kamloops, RCMP say

Mounties in B.C.'s Interior are investigating two separate reports of people robbing Salvation Army volunteers and taking the red kettles in which they collect donations.

The incidents happened on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kamloops, according to a news release from the local RCMP detachment.

The first happened in the Lansdowne Street Plaza around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to Kamloops RCMP.

A man and two women approached a Salvation Army volunteer, threatened to bear-spray him, and attempted to remove the kettle from its stand using bolt cutters, police said. When that didn't work, they took the whole tripod, according to police.

The following day, officers were called to the 900 block of Columbia Street West around 7 p.m. for a report of a theft in progress, RCMP said.

While police were on their way to the scene, the suspect fled, grabbing the kettle from a volunteer who was walking it to his vehicle, police said. After a struggle, they added, the suspect got away with the donated money and fled west toward Summit Drive.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in the second incident, and said they're hopeful that witnesses in Lansdowne plaza saw the suspects in the first.

They described the suspects in the Lansdowne incident as Indigenous. The man stands approximately 5'7" tall and was wearing a big green jacket and a bandana face mask, police said. The two women were between 5' and 5'3" tall and wearing dark clothing. RCMP described one of them as having shoulder-length hair and a "chubby face."

Police described the suspect in the Columbia Street incident as a white man who was wearing ripped blue jeans, a puffy jacket, a black ball cap, and a black scarf around his neck and nose. He stands roughly 5'10" tall and was carrying a grey shoulder bag, Mounties said.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is the organization's annual Christmas fundraising effort. Donations collected stay with local chapters and are used to support the organization's services for people living in poverty.

“These robberies not only hurt the families who are relying on the Salvation Army for support over the holidays, but are also traumatic for the volunteers out there collecting,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Sydney Lecky, in the release.