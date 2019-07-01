

North Shore Rescue crews were at Grouse Mountain on Monday, helping two hikers who were stuck on a cliff.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, NSR posted to Twitter saying a team was being sent in to find a woman's exact location, but added that she was on the south side of the mountain.

NSR responding to Grouse for a stranded female hiker who is stuck on a cliff on the South side of Grouse. NSR is sending in crews to to find her exact location. — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) July 1, 2019

By 11:30 a.m., the two hikers had been retrieved from the mountain.

According to NSR, two hikers were heading up to Grouse Mountain in the morning and got lost. There are no reports of injuries.

It's been a busy long weekend for rescue crews, who completed multiple long line rescues on the North Shore and in Lions Bay on Sunday.

At around 4 p.m., a 55-year-old man was rescued after a fall knocked him unconscious near Norvan Falls. An injured hikers was also rescued near Binkert Trail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.