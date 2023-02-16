2 reports of suspicious man at Pacific Sprit Park prompt RCMP warning

A man was reportedly acting suspicious in a Vancouver park on Valentine’s Day, prompting a public warning from Mounties.

University RCMP say received two complaints about a man in Pacific Spirit Park near the 5300-block of North West Marine Drive on Tuesday.

One report involved “a man believed to be following a group of walkers,” while the other was about “a man performing an indecent act,” police wrote in a release issued Thursday.

The subject of both calls was described as a white man with a slim build and dirty blonde hair, and it’s believed he’s anywhere from 17 to 25 years old.

“We are asking the public to stay vigilant, keep the volume low if you are wearing ear buds, and if possible, exercise or walk with a friend,” Cpl. Christina Martin said in the statement.

Mounties say the individuals who made both complains did not make direct contact with the suspect.

“I can confirm that all individuals were female,” Martin wrote in an email to CTV News. “The incidents included a group of more than two people together, and the other individual was on their own.”

She declined to detail the specifics of the “indecent act” as investigators are looking for witnesses.

University RCMP are asking for anyone who has witnessed similar instances to call them at 604-224-1322.

Martin says University RCMP and Vancouver Park Board staff work closely together to regularly patrol the area.

“To be honest, we consider the park a safe place,” wrote Martin. “Reports of this nature do not happen often.”