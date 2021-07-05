VANCOUVER -- Two police officers are recovering in hospital after being stabbed by a suspect in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department said the officers were struggling with a suspect at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue when they were stabbed Monday morning.

Both officers are said to be in stable condition.

The incident began after authorities received a 911 call for forcible confinement that allegedly involved a two-year-old child. An altercation broke out after officers arrived at the scene.

Police said they used a Taser on a 59-year-old suspect, who was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect's injuries, but said the VPD has notified B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office.

The IIO is tasked with reviewing any police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News that five paramedic crews and an ambulance supervisor responded to Monday's incident, and that two patients were taken to hospital in serious condition and one was transported in stable condition.