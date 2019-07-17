2 people sent to hospital after hazmat situation in Surrey
Hazmat crews were at a Surrey recycling facility Tuesday.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:34AM PDT
Two Surrey recycling centre employees were taken to hospital Tuesday after a container full of an unknown liquid was punctured at their work site.
A hazmat team was called to a facility on 104th Avenue after a forklift apparently ran over a container.
It's not known what was in the container, but several workers reported coughing, headaches and chest tightness.
A private crew has since been tasked with getting rid of the chemical compound.