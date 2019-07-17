

CTV News Vancouver





Two Surrey recycling centre employees were taken to hospital Tuesday after a container full of an unknown liquid was punctured at their work site.

A hazmat team was called to a facility on 104th Avenue after a forklift apparently ran over a container.

It's not known what was in the container, but several workers reported coughing, headaches and chest tightness.

A private crew has since been tasked with getting rid of the chemical compound.