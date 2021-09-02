Advertisement
2 people killed in crash in West Vancouver; Cypress Bowl Road closed for investigation
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 8:34AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 10:24AM PDT
Cypress Bowl Road was closed on Sept. 2, 2021, after a fatal crash.
VANCOUVER -- Police in West Vancouver are investigating a crash that killed two people early Thursday morning.
Officers said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Cypress Bowl Road.
"This is an absolutely tragic incident," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release.
"Our investigators are working hard to determine the cause of the collision, and we ask that people avoid the area for the time being."
A team from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on scene.
Police said Cypress Bowl Road is closed between Chippendale and Eagle Lake Access roads until further notice.