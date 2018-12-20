

CTV Vancouver





At least two people have been injured by falling trees during a powerful windstorm on B.C.'s South Coast that's also caused more than 265,000 power outages and forced dozens of ferry cancellations.

One victim was in a blue Mazda that was heading west down Highway 1 in Langley when a tree came crashing down onto the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control.

The impact left the car’s roof caved in and windshield shattered. It's unclear how seriously the woman inside was hurt.

The accident also temporarily snarled traffic on the highway, which was a familiar sight across the Lower Mainland Thursday afternoon as winds toppled trees onto several other busy roads, including the Stanley Park Causeway.

Officials eventually closed Stanley Park entirely to both vehicles and pedestrians due to the falling tree hazard.

Earlier on in Surrey, another tree was knocked down onto a man who was working near a school, leaving him in serious condition.

Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to at least a dozen wind-related calls across the province, though the circumstances and seriousness of the other incidents are unclear.

The storm also temporarily left one person trapped on the far side of the popular White Rock Pier after a large section collapsed into the waves. Mounties said the coast guard was called in to help with the rescue, and crews eventually managed to extricate the person using a helicopter.

Environment Canada said the howling winds are the result of a low-pressure system that arrived on the coast Thursday morning, delivering gusts of up to 100 km/h in parts of Metro Vancouver.

By the early afternoon, the storm had already cut power to about 150,000 BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and another 115,000 on Vancouver Island.

Hydro crews put up caution tape near Blenheim Street and 41st Avenue while repairing a downed power line, which left a cloud of smoke coming off a smouldering tree near a bus shelter. Schools in the area were also let out due to the outages.

On the city's east side, firefighters were called to help secure scaffolding that had become dislodged and was threatening to come crashing down onto 8th Avenue.

White Rock pier collapse. Big waves. We can see one person standing on the far side of where the collapse took place. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/IgrqbehAEn — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) December 20, 2018

The windy conditions also wreaked havoc on thousands of people's travel plans as they tried to get an early start on the holidays.

By the early afternoon, BC Ferries had already cancelled more than 80 sailings on 13 routes, including numerous departures from Tsawwassen, Victoria, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall said it's been seven or eight years since a storm caused such a widespread service disruption.

"Obviously the timing is not great right before people are getting ready to go on their holidays for the season," Marshall said.

VFRS’ Technical Rescue Team has secured scaffolding that dislodged in the wind & was leaning dangerously over E8th Ave. This team are incredible problem solvers & trained to safely access the most precarious situations. #vanspecialops #vfrs #cantf1 pic.twitter.com/CRMQKk51ab — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) December 20, 2018

Passengers Gillian and William Lewis told CTV News they were hoping to catch a 9 a.m. ferry for Victoria, where they spend a week every Christmas, only to be told they could be waiting several hours to board.

"They said 5 o'clock for sure, but how can they be sure?" Gillian said. "We decided we'll just sit all day."

The worst of the winds were forecast to hit Metro Vancouver in the afternoon before easing off Thursday night, according to a weather warning from Environment Canada.

A number of other warnings have also been issued for the Fraser Valley. In the western part of the region, Environment Canada said Abbotsford would be hit by howling winds of 70 to 90 km/h Thursday afternoon. Further east, the weather agency said Hope could see heavy rain in excess of 5 cm by Thursday night.

So windy in Vancouver, air traffic controllers tell us the tower is swaying at YVR #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/8ibMIUcl4x — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) December 20, 2018

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, with both stretches expected to see dozens of centimentres of snow by Friday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions," Environment Canada said in an alert.

To receive Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Click here for more information, including how to download.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and David Molko

Here's just one snapshot of the #BCstorm damage across Metro Vancouver. Glad the driver made it out okay. Team coverage with @ctv_michele @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/XWamiEE8Yp — David Molko (@molkoreports) December 20, 2018

Power out on the West Side of Vancouver at W 41st and Blenheim. Hydro line down, smouldering on tree. Fire, @bchydro at scene. Schools being let out in area because of outages. If you see a downed line, stay back and cal 911. @CTVVancouver #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/MDNdCVOn9J — David Molko (@molkoreports) December 20, 2018