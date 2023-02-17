2 people in serious condition, dog dead after Abbotsford collision

Two people are in serious condition and a dog has died after a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford on Thursday evening.

Abbotsford police said the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 1, and crashed into a hydro pole after taking the Clearbrook Road exit, just after 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department said the 23-year-old male driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the 19-year-old female passenger’s condition is serious, but non-life threatening. During the crash, a dog was ejected from the vehicle and found dead on scene.

“What led up to this collision is still unclear. All factors remain on the table,” Sgt. Paul Walker wrote in an email to CTV News on Friday morning. “Anyone travelling along Highway 1 at the time of the collision last evening who may have dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police.”