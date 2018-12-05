

CTV Vancouver





Paramedics in Vancouver say two people are in critical condition after a carbon monoxide leak at a building in the city's South Granville neighbourhood Wednesday.

At least 11 others were treated for poisoning and taken to hospital. Their conditions remain unclear.

According to a tweet from Emergency Health Services, paramedics responded to reports of a patient who had collapsed in the 1600 block of West 5th Avenue near Fir Street when their carbon monoxide detectors they are required to wear alerted them to the leak.

Officials first tweeted about the incident at around 4:15 p.m., but have not specified when or exactly in which part of the building the leak occurred.

Carbon monoxide is odourless and colourless and is produced when fuel is burned, including in vehicles, stoves, fireplaces, barbecues, furnaces and portable generators.

Symptoms of mild carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea and dizziness. If a patient is experiencing breathlessness, hallucination, convulsions or unconsciousness, their life could be at risk.

The province recommends consumers carefully read the instructions for all fuel-burning appliances and never use barbecues, portable stoves or similar devices indoors.

Earlier today #BCEHS paramedics responded to a call for a patient who had collapsed. Paramedics, who wear CO monitors, arrived on scene and immediately detected carbon monoxide. In total, 13 patients were treated for poisoning and transported to hospital, 2 in critical condition. — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) December 6, 2018