VANCOUVER -- Two people were taken to hospital - one in critical condition - after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Vancouver Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver the call came in for a "pedestrian incident" near the intersection of Richards and Pacific streets just after 5:20 p.m.

Three ambulances were dispatched, including one "advanced life-support" unit.

The two victims were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, according to EHS.

Vancouver police told CTV News the victims were a man and a woman in their 70s. They said both had sustained "serious injuries."

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating, police said, adding that traffic in the area would be shut down while they investigated.