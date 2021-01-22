VANCOUVER -- Two outbreaks have been declared at St. Paul's Hospital, where a total of 59 patients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

One outbreak was announced in the renal unit Wednesday, while the other is in the hospital's Heart Centre.

Hospital officials said Friday that 30 patients have now tested positive, up from 18 last week. The other 29 cases involve hospital staff.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson said they are seeing "a higher number of inpatients who have COVID" and that they "try to move those patients to our COVID-19 ward when possible."

Both units are closed to new admissions and transfers at this time and all visitation has been suspended except for compassionate end of life visits. The outbreak in the Heart Centre is only affecting in-patient wards.

St. Paul’s remains open to receive and treat visitors, and anyone who is seeking care or has a clinical appointment can still go to the hospital. The hospital’s emergency department, maternity unit, surgery unit and clinics are all open. Hospital officials told CTV News that patient care is not affected, and they have an "excellent system of staffing and staff scheduling."

The source of the outbreaks remain under investigation.