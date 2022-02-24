2 officers may have committed offences, police watchdog says following arrest in Prince George

A report for charges to be considered is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service after two Prince George officers may have committed offences, B.C.'s police watchdog says.

Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald said in a statement Wednesday that, after reviewing evidence, he decided there were grounds to believe the officers might have committed offences related to the use of force while arresting a suspect.

The incident unfolded on July 30, 2020. At about 7:30 p.m. that day, police were called about a car that had been reported stolen from Alberta and was allegedly found in a park lot on Old Cariboo Highway, not far from Yellowhead Highway.

Three people were in the car and, when police arrived, they reportedly ran to a nearby forest. One woman was arrested and a second woman was released from the scene without charge.

"One occupant, the man, was located with the assistance of a police service dog," the Independent Investigations Office's update said. "An interaction occurred and the man sustained serious injuries while being taken into custody."

Once the injuries were discovered at the RCMP detachment, the man was taken to hospital.

As a result of its investigation, the IIO forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for charges against the two officers to be considered. The agency didn't say what those charges could be.

"In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," the IIO's update said.