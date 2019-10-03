

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Two men wanted for holding a man in his vehicle against his will and assaulting him have turned themselves in, but a third suspect remains at large, Surrey RCMP announced Thursday.

William Daniels-Sey, 21, is charged with forcible confinement and robbery, and is wanted on a warrant in connection with the July 2 incident, police said.

Hashi Jama Jama, 22, and Hassan Avdirazak Shakib, 25, were also wanted, but had both turned themselves in as of Wednesday, according to Mounties.

Jama is charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault, and Shakib is charged with forcible confinement, use of an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and robbery. Online court records indicate two individuals by those names appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police describe Daniels-Sey as a dark-skinned man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Daniels-Sey's whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.