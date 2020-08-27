VANCOUVER -- Two more flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure warning list.

Both flights originated out of Vancouver International Airport.

The first flight, Air Canada flight 122, departed YVR for Toronto on Aug. 17.

The second, Flair Airlines flight 8711, departed Vancouver for Edmonton on Aug. 24. Passengers seated in rows 12 to 18 may have a higher risk of exposure, the BCCDC says.

The centre did not specify any rows on the Air Canada flight that were at higher risk.

There have now been 56 flights in and out of B.C. that have been added to provincial and federal warning lists in August.

Anyone arriving from international travel is required to self-isolate and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Ian Holliday ​