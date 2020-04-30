VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia announced two more deaths from COVID-19 and 25 new test-positive cases on Thursday, which marks 100 days from their very first warning about the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted the milestone during her daily virus briefing, taking a moment to acknowledge the widespread impacts that efforts to contain the novel coronavirus have had.

"In the last 100 days we have all watched as the pandemic spread, first in China then around the world," she said. "Our lives, our businesses, our communities have dramatically changed."

It was Jan. 21 when Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix first addressed the virus publicly. Their statement assured residents that, at that time, their risk of catching it was considered low.

While no cases had been detected in Canada at that time, officials said they were already preparing for the virus to arrive. The first case was confirmed seven days later.

Thursday's announcement brings the provincial death toll to 111, and the total number of cases confirmed through testing since that beginning of the pandemic to 2,112.

Henry said there remain 24 active outbreaks in seniors' homes and acute care units. Those types of outbreaks account for 409 of all the infections detected so far – 256 residents and 153 staff.

The number of cases associated with the outbreak at Mission Institution – the worst outbreak across Canada's correctional system – has grown to 120. Officials said they anticipate the total will continue to climb.

"We know there are many people who have already been exposed and so we expect there may be more people who develop symptoms over the coming days and weeks," Henry said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.