2 Mission motorcyclists caught driving 120 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

Two 23-year-olds from Mission were detained in Abbotsford Tuesday night after they were caught speeding on motorcycles that have since been impounded.

The Abbotsford Police Department says plainclothes patrol officers were travelling north along Highway 11 towards Mission around 9:50 p.m. when they saw two motorcycles driving around 200 km/h in an 80km zone.

“The motorcycles were observed conducting unsafe lane changes, passing other motorists on the roadways while driving at excessive speeds,” Sgt. Paul Walker wrote in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

Abbotsford police coordinated with Mission RCMP to assist with a vehicle stop, which Walker says both motorcyclists attempted to flee.

Eventually, officers were able to remove both riders from their bikes, and the men were detained for dangerous driving.

“Both men were released from police custody and issued violation tickets for excessive speeding, driving without due care and attention, along with unsafe lane change,” Walker wrote.

Under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act, drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/h can be fined $483 and have three penalty points added to their record. Those caught driving without due care and attention face a minimum $100 fine.

This is the second time in less than a month Abbotsford police have had to deal with one of the men.

On Jan. 21, he was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition and various violation tickets after Abbotsford police caught him driving impaired.

Walker says 881 impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford last year, which is 103 more than in 2021.

“These numbers continue to climb each year, and we need drivers to start making better choices when getting in their vehicles' driver's seats,” he said.

Within the first 20 days of this year, 38 impaired drivers were caught on Abbotsford roads, according to a tweet by local police.

Road Safety continues to be a priority for AbbyPD. In the past 20 days, AbbyPD frontline officers have removed 38 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways. These numbers continue to concern us. The decision to drive impaired can have devastating consequences. pic.twitter.com/LyneBKGYvz — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 20, 2023

In February so far, Abbotsford police have tweeted about six separate incidents in which drivers were caught using excessive speed.