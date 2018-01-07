

Two snowmobilers have been rescued after spending the night on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke, B.C., according to one of their mothers.

"I was really hoping (rescuers) would find them before dark and praying to God, a lot. I really feel right now that our prayers were answered," said Louise MacLeod.

Her son, Andrew MacLeod and his friend Taylor Dumonceaux, both 24-year-olds from Kelowna, rented snowmobiles on Saturday and got lost when conditions became foggy, Louise told CTV News in phone interview Sunday.

"They probably got lost and they probably drove around for a long time," she said, adding that the pair had a beacon, avalanche backpack, a flare gun and fire-lighting equipment, but no GPS locator or satellite phone.

On Sunday, officials shut down Boulder Mountain as rescue crews searched for the snowmobilers with the help of local RCMP officers.

Louise said the head guide at Revelstoke Search and Rescue told her that a helicopter spotted tracks in the snow. The two were found when SAR sled followed those tracks.

Louise described her son and Dumonceaux as "extremely athletic" and said she felt optimistic that they would survive, especially given the favourable conditions.

"They could probably be up there for two or three days in these conditions," Louise said. "I wasn't able to sleep, of course, all of last night"

Neither of them had been snowmobiling in the area before, she added, but Taylor had "quite a bit of experience" at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna.