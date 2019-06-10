

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in the Okanagan have recovered the bodies of two men who were missing after their boat collided with another vessel on Osoyoos Lake over the weekend.

The collision occurred on Saturday and caused both vessels to sink, according to authorities.

Three people on one of the boats were rescued and taken to hospital. At the time, BC Emergency Health Services said two of them were in critical condition.

Osoyoos RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team also launched a search for the two people onboard the second vessel, who were unaccounted for after the crash.

In an update on Monday morning, the RCMP said its underwater recovery unit found the bodies of a 35-year-old man from Kamloops and a 36-year-old man from Maple Ridge in the lake at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the deaths.

Police are expected to provide another update Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 250-495-7236.