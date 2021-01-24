VANCOUVER -- Two Metro Vancouver residents are now millionaires after winning big prizes in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation tweeted Sunday morning that someone who purchased a ticket in Aldergrove won the $4.24 million grand prize by matching all six numbers.

Additionally, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket-holder in North Vancouver, BCLC said.

The two winners have up to a year to claim their prizes.