2 Metro Vancouver residents win 7-figure prizes in Lotto 649 draw
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 7:32PM PST
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Two Metro Vancouver residents are now millionaires after winning big prizes in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation tweeted Sunday morning that someone who purchased a ticket in Aldergrove won the $4.24 million grand prize by matching all six numbers.
Additionally, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket-holder in North Vancouver, BCLC said.
The two winners have up to a year to claim their prizes.