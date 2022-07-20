2-metre-tall bronze statue stolen from Surrey church, RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are investigating after two people stole a bronze statue from a church in the city's Guildford neighbourhood last week.

Surveillance video of the crime – which took place around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 – shows two people walking up to the early childhood education centre building at St. Andrew Kim Parish, near 102 Avenue and 161 Street.

The suspects briefly disappear out of the frame, returning within seconds dragging the statue of the church's namesake between them.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said the suspects used a dolly to transport the statue and loaded it into a camper van.

The two-metre-tall statue depicts St. Andrew Kim, who was the first person born in Korea to be ordained a Catholic priest. Like other Korean Catholics at the time, he was persecuted for his faith. He was killed in 1846 at the age of 25.

"A theft of this nature goes beyond the monetary value," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in the release.

"The statue has sentimental significance to the St. Andrew Kim Parish. Investigators are actively working to locate the statue so that it can be returned to the parish. If anyone recognizes the suspects, suspect vehicle or knows the whereabouts of the statue, we encourage you to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.