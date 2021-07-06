VANCOUVER -- The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a possible child luring attempt.

In a statement, the department said that three kids were playing at a park at 36232 Lower Sumas Mountain Road on Sunday when two men are alleged to have approached them around 7:30 p.m.

“While playing, two adult men approached the youth and engaged in conversation,” reads the statement, released by Sgt. Judy Bird.

“One of the males said he was a professional hockey player and knew the children’s mother.”

During the conversation, one of the men is alleged to have invited the kids to get in his car and drive to his house where, he said, there would be other children to play with.

“The eldest child was uncomfortable with the conversation, grabbed her siblings and ran home to tell their parents,” reads the statement.

One suspect is described as a white man of medium build, in his 30s, and about 5’9”. He has short brown hair, with three stripes shaved on each side of his head, and was wearing a grey hoody, navy blue jogging pants, black running shoes, and carrying two hockey sticks.

The second suspect is described as a South Asian man with short dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts, black flip-flops and had a tattoo on his upper right arm.

The second suspect is “associated with” a small black, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of this area or who has information about the incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and quote file number 2021-29234.