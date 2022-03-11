2 men suspected of 3 robberies in 3 days, Abbotsford police say
Police in Abbotsford have released surveillance images of two suspects they say may be responsible for a string of three robbery attempts in three days.
The first incident happened around 3:50 a.m. on March 5, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.
Officers were called to a gas station in the 28000 block of Fraser Highway for a report of a robbery in progress, police said. The area is near the highway's intersection with Lefeuvre Road.
"Two suspects were interrupted and unsuccessful in carrying out the robbery," the APD said in its release.
"The suspects departed the area in a stolen green Honda Civic."
Two days later, just before 4 a.m. on March 7, police were called to another robbery in progress at the same gas station.
The suspects were again unsuccessful, police said, this time fleeing the scene in a blue Honda CRV.
About 15 minutes later, police were called to a convenience store in the 1500 block of McCallum Road. The area is roughly a 15-minute drive from the gas station, according to Google Maps.
Police said two men smashed the store's glass front doors while staff were inside.
"The suspects targeted the front check out area and fled in a dark-colored Honda CRV after obtaining store merchandise," police said. "One staff member received a minor injury."
The Abbotsford Police Department's major crime unit has taken over the investigations into the three robbery attempts, which police believe may be connected.
The suspects are white men between 20 and 40 years old, police said, adding that they were wearing masks and hooded clothing during the incidents.
Anyone who was travelling in the areas where the attempted robberies took place either before or after they occurred should get in touch with investigators, police said. They're particularly interested in dash cam video that may have been recorded, and said witnesses should call investigators at 604-859-5225.
