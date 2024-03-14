2 men plead guilty in armed robbery at B.C. car dealership, 2 suspects still outstanding
Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with an armed robbery at a B.C. car dealership that led to a police chase and shootout in fall 2022 – but two other suspects remain on the loose.
Coquitlam RCMP said Kwabena Bosiako and Omar Demetris entered their pleas last week and are awaiting sentencing.
In the meantime, both men remain in custody.
Bosiako, a Port Coquitlam resident, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one count each of using a firearm during flight, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with a release order. Demetris, who is from New Westminster, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The RCMP previously said four suspects were involved in the Nov. 22, 2022, robbery at the Journey Approved car dealership in Port Coquitlam. In a news release Thursday, the RCMP said investigators are still working to gather evidence against "all suspects involved" – and urged the two who haven't been caught to give themselves up.
"We are asking the individuals involved in this incident to turn themselves in immediately, as our officers continue to follow up on all investigational avenues," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of the Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement.
According to police, several people were injured during the robbery – which took place in broad daylight on a Tuesday afternoon – though none of the victims were shot or seriously hurt.
Following the robbery, there was an exchange of gunfire with RCMP officers, authorities said, which continued after the suspects stole a vehicle and fled the scene.
The chase ended up on Highway 1, snarling traffic and terrifying commuters until the stolen vehicle was crashed near the King Edward overpass. Two suspects were arrested but the others managed to escape.
Coquitlam RCMP asked anyone with information on the two outstanding suspects to contact the detachment at 604-945-1550.
