Mounties are investigating after a double stabbing that left two campers injured in Mount Seymour Provincial Park Thursday.

North Vancouver RCMP received a 911 call about an injured male on Dog Mountain shortly after 5 a.m.

First responders found the man about a kilometre up a snowshoe trail from the Mount Seymour parking lot. He was taken to hospital with "undetermined" injuries.

Police received a second call about another injured man at around 8:30 a.m. Emergency crews located him the same area as the first man.

The RCMP has provided few details, but said the men's injures are "consistent with knife wounds as the result of an altercation on the mountain."

The injured men may have been known to each other, police added.

"By the time we got the mountain, the police had run some details on our subject...and they asked us not to go in without the police attending," North Shore Rescue member Peter Haig told CTV News.

"(Emergency crews) went in and found the subject on the trail. He was bleeding."

The investigation is ongoing, and the snowshoe area of Dog Mountain is being contained by police.

"The main access road to Mount Seymour was closed for a period of time but is now open," Cpl. Richard De Jong said in a statement.

"There is no concern for public safety. Police are not looking for any other individuals."

Students from schools in Maple Ridge and Surrey had planned tubing and snowshoeing field trips, but were told when they arrived that the mountain might be closed due to a police incident.

"I'm pretty sure they're all pretty shocked right now at the thought that we might have to turn back around and go to school for the day," parent Sabrina Nasr told CTV News.

Police are still gathering evidence and asking to speak with any potential witnesses.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

