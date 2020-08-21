VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say a group fight led to two men being taken to hospital with serious injuries, prompting them to open an aggravated assault investigation.

Police say they received reports that a group of about a dozen people were fighting at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. They did not specify where the incident happened except to say it was in Cloverdale.

Mounties said in a news release issued the next day that two men were seriously injured in the incident and were taken to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Services. One man is in critical condition, while the other is in serious condition.

Now, Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking for anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.