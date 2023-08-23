2 men charged with aggravated assault after Surrey machete incident, RCMP say

Two men have been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation involving a machete in a Surrey parking lot, Mounties say.

The incident occurred Friday night around 11:20 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a news release announcing the charges Wednesday.

Around that time, police received "multiple reports of a man walking around a parking lot with a machete" in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard.

The block is home to the Central City shopping mall and numerous other commercial buildings.

While they were on their way, police received an update that the man had "allegedly struck a vehicle with the machete." An altercation with the vehicle's two occupants followed, according to RCMP.

"Upon police arrival a man with significant life-threatening injuries was located," Mounties said in their release. "The victim, a 55-year-old man, was transported to hospital, where he remains."

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit took over the investigation and identified and arrested two suspects. They are 31-year-old Parminder Singh Brar and 21-year-old Simarpal Singh.

Both men remain in custody and have been charged with aggravated assault, police said.